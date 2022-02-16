Alleged human 'avalanche' in stands during Super Bowl LVI leaves fan seriously hurt

article

A fan attending Super Bowl LVI suffered serious injuries after her attorney said a human "avalanche" caused her to fall down two rows from her seat at SoFi Stadium.

According to Okhovat Law Firm, the attorneys representing Lita Abella, the injured fan, Abella was sitting down in her seat during Sunday's game when she was hit from behind, causing her to fall forward several rows in front of her and lose consciousness. When Abella returned to consciousness, she was covered in blood and was surrounded by stadium staff and emergency medical personnel, according to her attorneys in a press release.

The incident left Abella with a severe traumatic brain injury, in addition to a fractured orbital bone, a broken nose and dislocated shoulder, according to Okhovat Law Firm.

Abella is working with police in Inglewood as they investigate the incident. Abella's attorneys believe the incident stemmed from a human avalanche caused by the stadium's seating design.

"The injuries Lita sustained at the Super Bowl are senseless, and never had to happen at all," said Steven Ortiz, Okhovat Law Firm’s senior associate attorney, in a press release. "The stadium should have policies and procedures in place to protect fans from being pushed and trampled over while enjoying an exciting game such as the Super Bowl. Now Lita is left to a lifetime of pain and suffering from this traumatic event."

FOX 11 reached out to the Inglewood Police Department for comment but could not hear back before the airing of this story Wednesday night.

