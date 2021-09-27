All California voters will receive mail-in ballots under new law

All registered voters in California will continue receiving vote-by-mail ballots in future elections under a new law signed Monday.

Ballots were first sent to each state voter in the 2020 election as a precaution to limit exposure to COVID-19 and continued this year during the recall election this month.

Using a mail-in ballot is not mandatory, however election officials are required to send a ballot to every voter. There will continue to be polling places open for early voting and Election Day.

"As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Ballots must be received at election offices within seven days of the election, up from three days, the Sacramento Bee said.

Voter turnout has increased with the introduction of mail-in ballots, according to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

"The more people who participate in elections, the stronger our democracy and the more we have assurance that elections reflect the will of the people of California." "When voters get a ballot in the mail, they vote," said Weber in a statement.

Approximately 75% of votes in the Sept. 14 recall were cast from home ballots, the Los Angeles Times reported. More than half of the electorate has voted with what are sometimes called absentee ballots for the past decade.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), was one of nine signed by Newsom that addresses voting and elections in the state.

