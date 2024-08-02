Alamos Fire in Murrieta forces evacuations, road closures
MURRIETA, Calif. - A brush fire near Murrieta broke out Friday afternoon, prompting several evacuations.
The fire, called the Alamos Fire, broke out around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, near Los Alamos Road and Mason Avenue in Murrieta.
In less than an hour, the fire burned about 50 acres, but the fast-moving flames have forced officials to order evacuations.
Evacuation Orders
Credit: murrietapd via Instagram
An interactive map of the evacuation orders in the area can be found by tapping or clicking here.
Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following evacuation zones:
- RVC-1896
- MUR-1961
- MUR-1962
- RVC-1963
- MUR-2028
The Los Alamos Sports Park is also being ordered to evacuate.
Evacuation Warnings
The following zones are under an evacuation warning:
- MUR-2024
- MUR-2025
Road Closures
- Los Alamos Road is closed east of Ruth Ellen Way
- Whitewood Road is closed between Clinton Keith Rd and Hunter Road
- Los Alamos Road is closed between Ruth Ellen Way and Menifee Road
- Clinton Keith Road is closed in both directions at Whitewood Road to Menifee Road