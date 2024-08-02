Alamos Fire in Murrieta forces evacuations, road closures

article

A brush fire near Murrieta broke out Friday afternoon, prompting several evacuations.

The fire, called the Alamos Fire, broke out around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, near Los Alamos Road and Mason Avenue in Murrieta.

In less than an hour, the fire burned about 50 acres, but the fast-moving flames have forced officials to order evacuations.

Evacuation Orders

Credit: murrietapd via Instagram

An interactive map of the evacuation orders in the area can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following evacuation zones:

RVC-1896

MUR-1961

MUR-1962

RVC-1963

MUR-2028

The Los Alamos Sports Park is also being ordered to evacuate.

Evacuation Warnings

The following zones are under an evacuation warning:

MUR-2024

MUR-2025

Road Closures