Agua Fire burns 10+ acres in Santa Clarita

Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire that broke out in the Angeles National Forest in Santa Clarita Tuesday.

The Agua fire sparked just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Agua Dulce and Soledad Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The LACoFD is working with fire crews from the Angeles National Forest.

Originally, crews estimated the fire to have burned about four acres, but minutes later it had burned upwards of 10 acres, with heavy fuels in the area.

City News Service reported that the fire forced the closure of nearby Metrolink tracks, part of the Antelope Valley Line.

While the LACoFD has reported that no structures are threatened by the fire, images from SkyFOX showed a group of RVs near where crews were fighting the flames.

City News Service contributed to this report.