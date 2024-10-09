Afghan man in Oklahoma plotted Election Day terror attack for ISIS, DOJ says

An Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma has been charged with plotting a terror attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State in which he and an underage co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, obtained firearms and ammunition to conduct a violent attack on U.S. soil, as well as taking a number of steps to prepare for the plot, authorities said. He entered the United States on Sept. 9, 2021, weeks after U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan, on a special immigrant visa and is currently on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings.

He was arrested on Monday and is charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism. He appeared in an Oklahoma federal court on Tuesday.

"As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Ahead of the planned attack, Tawhedi allegedly liquidated his family’s assets, resettled members of his family overseas, acquired AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition.

In his seized communications, Tawhedi allegedly indicated that his attack was planned to target large gatherings of people on Election Day, during which he and the juvenile were expected to die as martyrs.

"This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on election day, here on our homeland," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "I am proud of the men and women of the FBI who uncovered and stopped the plot before anyone was harmed. Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people."

Federal prosecutors allege Tawhedi communicated with someone who facilitated the recruitment, training, and indoctrination of those who expressed interest in terrorist activity and who he believed was affiliated with ISIS. During a search of his phone and other electronic devices, he was seen on a video recorded on July 20 reading to children from text that described the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife, authorities said.

He also saved ISIS propaganda on his iCloud and participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, as well as contributing to a charity which allegedly funneled money to ISIS.

While liquidating their family's assets, Tawhedi and the underage co-conspirator advertised the sale of the family’s personal property on Facebook. A confidential informant working for the FBI inquired if a computer was still for sale, claiming they needed it for a "gun business."

That led to Tawhedi and the juvenile meeting with the informant and others working for the FBI at a rural location to test firearms. During the meeting, Tawhedi expressed interest in purchasing two AK-47 assault rifles, magazines, and ammunition from the informant, prosecutors said.

He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

