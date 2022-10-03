Adelanto street vendor attacked at gunpoint, deputies searching for 3 suspects

A street vendor was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto Sunday night, and deputies are searching for three suspects, according to officials.

Deputies say they responded to calls of an armed robbery near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vendor was working at the corner when he was approached by three men, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. One of the men pushed the vendor to the ground while another pointed a handgun at him. The vendor tried to run, but he was pushed to the ground and hurt his knees, deputies said.

The three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money as well as some of the vendor's personal property, deputies said.

SUGGESTED: Santa Monica College student accused of sexual assault, more victims sought: LASD

The men fled down Seneca Road and got in a gray four-door sedan, deputies said. Police say they're searching for three men somewhere between 16 and 18 years old, one of whom was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800.