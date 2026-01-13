'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in to cops, denies child sex abuse charges

article

The Brief Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield turned himself in to New Mexico authorities Tuesday to face two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. The charges involve two young brothers on the set of the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," with one child reporting inappropriate touching that allegedly occurred while Busfield was directing. Busfield has called the accusations "horrible lies," suggesting the claims were motivated by revenge after the children were replaced on the show.



Emmy-winning actor and director Timothy Busfield surrendered to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday to face charges of child sex abuse.

What we know:

Busfield turned himself in after Albuquerque authorities issued an arrest warrant on Friday.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

The charges are based on reports from a young boy who alleged that Busfield inappropriately touched him multiple times on the set of the TV series "The Cleaning Lady." A criminal complaint states the boy was 7 and 8 years old when the incidents allegedly occurred between November 2022 and the spring of 2024.

The boy’s twin brother also told authorities he was touched by Busfield but did not provide specific details.

The backstory:

Busfield is a prominent figure in Hollywood, known for his roles in "Thirtysomething," "The West Wing," and "Field of Dreams."

He won an Emmy Award in 1991 and is married to actor Melissa Gilbert.

The series at the center of the allegations, "The Cleaning Lady," aired on Fox for four seasons and concluded in 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation began in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities.

Warner Bros., the studio that produced the show, conducted its own internal investigation but was unable to corroborate the claims.

What they're saying:

Busfield has vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence since the investigation began last fall.

"I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies," Busfield said in a video obtained by TMZ.

During previous interviews with investigators, Busfield suggested the allegations were an attempt at revenge by the boys’ mother after her children were replaced on the series.

He also stated that he likely would have picked up and tickled the boys, describing the filming set as a "playful environment."

What's next:

Following his 2,000-mile drive to New Mexico to surrender, Busfield was booked by Albuquerque police.

His attorney did not immediately return requests for comment on Tuesday.

The legal process will move forward as authorities review the evidence, which includes documentation from a social worker stating that one of the boys has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety following the alleged incidents.