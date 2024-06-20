'Ace of Hearts Project' spreading joy, kindness to seniors, other kids in need

It's a heartwarming initiative that’s putting a smile on so many people’s faces in our community.

The Ace of Hearts Project was founded and run entirely by kids.

The kids are on a mission to spread joy and kindness to seniors through handwritten letters and toy donations for kids going through a tough time.

"Saint Nicholas is like Santa Claus, right? So, I want to be like that guy," said Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck.

"Ace came home one day and said that he was learning about Saint Nicholas at school and that he wanted to give toys to kids, but he wanted to give toys at a time that wasn't Christmas. So, he said, 'why don't we do it in August?'" said Bob Bilbruck.

"I was like, ‘what are you talking about? That sounds expensive!’ And he said ‘no,’ he really wanted to deliver toys to kids, but it had to be in during the summertime because everybody gets toys at Christmas, but not throughout the year. We had him save up his own money and he delivered toys to kids that were living in a motel," said Valerie Christopherson.

And that’s how The Ace of Hearts Project began.

It didn’t take long for other kids to get involved.

There are 12 core board members. But there are over a hundred kids involved around the country.

"The kids are learning skills of how to be in a board meeting, how to be quiet during a board meeting, or speak during a board meeting or public speak," said Bob Bilbruck.

"I enjoy being with the Ace of Hearts Project because I get to put smiles on people's faces," said Micah Blum.

Besides collecting toys, the kids are busy spreading kindness through their letter-writing campaigns, which they then deliver to seniors.

"We've delivered over 3,000 letters to facilities throughout the nation here in Southern California," said Valerie Christopherson.

"I enjoy putting smiles on people's faces," said Gwen Treadwell.

"I would tell people that, get involved with this, because it could make them feel happy to make somebody else happy," said Micah Blum.

" I think kids thrive on responsibility. We're making them community members. I think in giving back, they realize there's more in giving back for them than even the person they're giving to," said Bob Bilbruck.

"I think it's a win-win because the kids go in and they're innocent and they're playing and they're youthful and they're cracking up at the letters they write because the letters are very pure and raw. And then on the flip side, the senior citizens are telling these kids stories. So, I view it that the kids get just as much out of it as the seniors themselves do," said Valerie Christopherson.

There is a heavy focus in Southern California, but they are also in New Jersey, Washington and most recently in Oregon. They’re always looking for ambassadors and looking to grow.

For more information, visit aceofheartsproject.com.