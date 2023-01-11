19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police

article

A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police.

The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online communication with a person believed to be a minor, and allegedly arranging to meet the child for sexual purposes near the Seal Beach Pier, officials said.

An investigation led to Esparza's arrest Sunday for two charges.

Right now police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bedard at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1113 or rbedard@sealbeachca.gov.