Accident may have caused power outage in Beverly Hills

An accident on Sunset Boulevard between Rexford and Crescent drives has apparently caused a power outage in the north end of Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills police reported Saturday evening.

Several residents on various streets are affected at this time.

As of 8:30 p.m., Southern California Edison sent out a repair crew.

As of 10 p.m., Southern California Edison has now restored full power to the north end of Beverly Hills.

