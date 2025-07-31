Abandoned Tesla Cybertruck recovered during search for missing hiker at Grand Canyon

The Brief A search is underway for 22-year-old Thomas Daniel Gibbs, who went missing during a trip to Grand Canyon National Park. Gibbs last contacted his family on July 22, and his Tesla Cybertruck was later found in a park parking lot. Authorities are asking anyone who was in the Grandview Trail area on or around July 22 to contact the NPS tip line with information.



The search continues Thursday for a man who went missing last week during a trip to Grand Canyon National Park.

What we know:

According to the National Park Service, 22-year-old Thomas Daniel Gibbs last contacted his family on July 22 around noon local time. His family believed Gibbs was in the area of Grandview Trail and Horeshoe Mesa.

Thomas Daniel Gibbs was reported missing from Grand Canyon National Park on July 28, 2025. / National Park Service

Nearly a week later on July 28, Gibbs' family and friends reported him missing. The same day, Gibbs' Tesla Cybertruck was recovered in the Grandview Point Parking lot, officials said.

Gibbs is described as 6'1" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has no tattoos.

Anyone who was in the Grandview Trail area around July 22 and may have seen Gibbs or know his whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

The Grand Canyon is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, United States at the Grandview Point on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The backstory:

According to the National Park Service, the national park encompasses 278 miles of the Colorado River and neighboring uplands. It is located on the ancestral homelands of 11 present day Tribal Communities and last year alone attracted nearly five million visitors.

The NPS noted that the North Rim area is closed for the remainder of 2025 due to damage sustained from the Dragon Bravo Wildfire. Most recently, an extreme heat warning was issued for the area.