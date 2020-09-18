'A jurist of historic stature': Reaction pours in after death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reaction poured in from both sides of the political aisle for U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was the oldest sitting member on the court.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said of Ginsburg in a statement, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Former Democratic presidential nominee, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said of Ginsburg, "There will never be another like her," on Facebook.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time," Kevin McCarthy, Rublican representative of California's 23rd District in the House of Representatives tweeted.

“So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG,” former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke wrote on Twitter.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg called Ginsburg a “titan of justice” on Twitter. “Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations,” Buttigieg wrote.

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani said Ginsburg was “a credit to the Court.”

Giuliani added on Twitter, “I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among our nation's greatest jurists, a tireless defender of all Americans' rights,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote on social media. “Her sharp mind, her deep understanding of and love for the law, and her dedication to justice and equality made America a better place.”

Celebrities also chimed in to offer their condolences and acknowledge the Supreme Court Justice.

Daughter of the late John McCain and co-host of talk show "The View" also wrote about Ginsburg. “Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven...”