Winning numbers drawn for $910M Mega Millions jackpot (7/28/2023)

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Friday's highly-anticipated Mega Millions jackpot worth up to $910 million are in.

Below were the winning numbers for the top prize:

5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the Mega Ball number being 18. Megaplier 5x

The jackpot bumped up to $910 million after no jackpot winners were found earlier in the week. The previous jackpot was set to $820 million before going up by $90 million.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, four tickets sold in California were worth more than $13,000 after the tickets matched four of the six numbers Tuesday.

RELATED: Four $13,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in California

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 910 millions reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?