6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash

At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash.

The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the intersection with Roscoe Boulevard.

Images from SkyFOX shows the three cars — seemingly a white, four-door sedan, a red, four-door sedan and a silver four-door sedan. The silver vehicle was upside down, and the white car had its hood taken off.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that the crash was the result of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. No other information was immediately available.