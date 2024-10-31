$560,000 Powerball ticket sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the $54 million Powerball lottery winner, someone in California may be $560,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket worth $561,233 was sold at the 7-Eleven on South White Road in San Jose.

The news comes as Powerball held a drawing for the then-top prize of $39 million.

Below were the winning numbers for October 30, which apparently no one got:

13, 22, 29, 43, 58. PB: 22

The drawing for the $54 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, November 2.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 54 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

