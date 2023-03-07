50 vases from Lancaster cemetery graveyards: LASD

article

Authorities are investigating after 50 vases were stolen from graves at a cemetery in Lancaster.

It happened between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19 at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 808 E. Lancaster Boulevard.

No information on a suspect or motive was released.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Chamorro at Lancaster Station. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3Tips" mobile application on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.