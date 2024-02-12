1 dead, 5 injured in Bronx subway shooting; 2 suspects wanted

One person has reportedly died, and several people were injured in a shooting at a Bronx subway station during the Monday evening commute, the NYPD confirmed. Police had no one immediately in custody.

Shots were fired at around 4:45 p.m. at the Mount Eden station near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in Highbridge. It is unclear if the shooting broke out on a northbound 4 train or on the elevated subway platform.

Video from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

As many as six people were injured in the shooting. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that a 35-year-old man was killed.

Three of the other injured victims are male, and two are female. One victim is in critical condition and four others sustained serious injuries.

Police are looking for a pair of suspects, and are investigating if the shooting is part of a dispute that spilled over from a nearby school.

Northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue as police conduct the investigation.