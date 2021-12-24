5 Freeway crash: 11 vehicle pileup leaves 1 dead, 8 injured on Christmas Eve

One woman person has died after a pileup on the southbound lanes of the 5 freeway Friday morning involving at least eleven vehicles, including two big rigs, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pileup happened in Elysian Heights, near Dodger Stadium, before the 110.

At least seven other people were being treated after the crash according to officials. Firefighters did have to perform extrication on at least one care.

An 11-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway on Christmas Eve left one person dead and at least eight others injured. (FOX 11)

According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX one lane of the southbound 5 Freeway is currently open.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.