5.9-magnitude earthquake reported near California-Nevada border, USGS reports

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was reported near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened about 20 miles south-southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada, which is close to Mono County, California. Its depth was reported at about 6 miles, according to USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.