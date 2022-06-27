4th of July: Top travel destinations

The 4th of July holiday weekend is just around the corner.

This Independence Day, it looks like Americans are traveling to big cities and international destinations, according to AAA booking data.

Bookings for air, car rentals, cruise, hotel, and tours are all up 60% over last year for the top domestic holiday destinations and up 252% for international, AAA said.

Here are the top 4th of July destinations in the US:

Orlando, FL

Seattle, WA,

Anaheim, CA

Anchorage, AK

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Honolulu, HI

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Top international destinations: