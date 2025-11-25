405 Freeway traffic: Back-to-back weekend closures through Sepulveda Pass announced

The Brief The 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass will have back-to-back weekend lane closures and reductions in both directions for paving work. The closures are in effect 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, then again the following weekend from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15. The closures are part of a larger $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project to improve safety.



Heads up, commuters!

If you plan on taking the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, plan accordingly as back-to-back weekend lane closures are planned in both directions.

Lane reductions, closures

What we know:

Paving work will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, then again the following weekend from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15.

Motorists traveling along the 405 Freeway will experience the following lane reductions and closures:

Northbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp closed

Southbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. on-ramp

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on- and off-ramps closed

Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp closed

What are alternate routes?

Local perspective:

Sepulveda Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel north on Sepulveda Boulevard and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Sepulveda Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel south on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405 at Getty Center Drive.

I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Big picture view:

This is all part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood. The $143.7 million project aims to improve safety and mobility along the heavily-trafficked freeway and extend pavement life.

Caltrans officials said extended weekend lake closures and reductions will happen about every two weeks along various sections of the 405.

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather or operational reasons.

Residents and businesses near the construction zone may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with the construction activities.

To learn more about the project, tap or click here.