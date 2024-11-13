4-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Santa Ana park; suspect on the run

article

The search continues for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at a park in Santa Ana, according to police.

The suspect, 58-year-old Benedicto Partida Quinonez, allegedly approached the girl as she was on a swing set at Madison Park on S. Standard Avenue.

Authorities said Quinonez touched the girl's behind then ran away.

Quinonez is described as a man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Benedicto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at (714) 245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.