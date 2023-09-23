4 shot at Downey restaurant, suspects still at large

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a restaurant in Downey Saturday morning that left four people wounded.

"We can tell you three of the four victims are in stable condition," Downey Police Lt. Maria Villegas said in a statement. "The fourth victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive."

The shooting occurred at the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar at 11018 Downey Ave., she said. Officers dispatched to a call of shots fired at about 1:20 a.m. located the four victims.

"The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown colored vehicle," Villegas said. "The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Downey police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 562-904-2331 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

