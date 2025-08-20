4 injured in 210 Freeway crash in Lake View Terrace
LOS ANGELES - Four people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound 210 at Foothill Boulevard in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood.
Officials said four people were hospitalized - two are in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one in fair condition. A child is among the four injured.
All westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area have reopened following the crash cleanup.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The victims' ages and genders were not immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.