Expand / Collapse search

4 injured in 210 Freeway crash in Lake View Terrace

By
Published  August 20, 2025 6:35am PDT
Traffic
FOX 11
Child hospitalized in 210 Freeway crash in Lake View Terrace

Child hospitalized in 210 Freeway crash in Lake View Terrace

All four westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the area are closed.

LOS ANGELES - Four people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound 210 at Foothill Boulevard in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood.

Officials said four people were hospitalized - two are in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one in fair condition. A child is among the four injured.

All westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area have reopened following the crash cleanup.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 The victims' ages and genders were not immediately available.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.

TrafficLos AngelesLake View Terrace