4 injured in 210 Freeway crash in Lake View Terrace

Four people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound 210 at Foothill Boulevard in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood.

Officials said four people were hospitalized - two are in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one in fair condition. A child is among the four injured.

All westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area have reopened following the crash cleanup.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The victims' ages and genders were not immediately available.