4 hurt in crash involving bus in Baldwin Park
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A multiple-vehicle wreck involving a bus left several people hurt in Baldwin Park.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call a little before 6:15 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital while three others were looked into at the scene.
Officials did not say what caused the crash involving the Metrolink bus.
The crash will remain under investigation through late Friday night.
