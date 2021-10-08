32 people arrested, over 23,000 marijuana plants seized during operation in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues to crack down on illegal marijuana grows.

Within the week of October 4, investigators arrested 32 suspects seized 23,553 marijuana plants, 2,267 pounds of processed marijuana, 14 guns, and $43,400.00 in cash.

A total of 123 greenhouses found at various locations were eradicated.

Investigators issued 23 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Alhambra, Monterey Park, Highland, Yucaipa, Muscoy, Landers, Pinon Hills, Chino Hills, Hinkley, Spring Valley Lake, and Phelan.

The sheriff’s department says they received several complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas.

The people arrested were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis; over six plants, possession of a dangerous drug, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, electrical theft, possession for sales of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous drug while armed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or visit wetip.com.

