3 young siblings reported missing out of Lancaster

The search is on for three young siblings who were reported missing out of Lancaster this weekend.

Two-year-old Master Milo, 12-year-old Jordin Milo and 14-year-old Acire Milo were last seen together on Friday, Aug. 30 around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection Berkshire and Stratford streets in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that the trio may be heading to the area of E. Avenue K in Lancaster, or the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Barstow, adding that "there is concern for their well-being."

Master Milo is 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in ponytails. He was last seen in a dark T-shirt, black pants and blue Crocs.

Jordin Milo is 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair in ponytails. She was last seen in a pink shirt and pink pajama pants.

Acire Milo is also 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and braided brown hair and was last seen in a gray sweatshirt and multicolored pajama pants.

Anyone with information about where the Milos might be is asked to contact the LASD's Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at lacrimestoppers.org.