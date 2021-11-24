3 killed, 3 injured in horrific Manhattan Beach crash

Three people are dead and at least three more are hospitalized Wednesday after a violent, four-vehicle collision that closed a stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach for hours Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Manhattan Beach Police Department were called at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday to Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue where the four vehicles collided, said a Manhattan Beach Police spokesman.

Two men and one woman died at the scene and two adults and a juvenile were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

One of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building and Sepulveda Boulevard was littered with debris from the collision.

"Based on the catastrophic nature of the collision and the volume of debris at the scene, it would appear that someone was driving very fast," the spokesman told City News Service when asked if speed was a factor in the crash.

The spokesman said it does not appear that any crimes were committed.

No arrests have been made and the collision remains under investigation.

