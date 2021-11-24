Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
4
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

3 killed, 3 injured in horrific Manhattan Beach crash

By CNS Staff
Published 
Manhattan Beach
City News Service

3 killed, 3 injured in Manhattan Beach crash

Three people are dead and at least three more are hospitalized Wednesday after a violent, four-vehicle collision that closed a stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard for hours Wednesday morning.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Three people are dead and at least three more are hospitalized Wednesday after a violent, four-vehicle collision that closed a stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach for hours Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Manhattan Beach Police Department were called at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday to Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue where the four vehicles collided, said a Manhattan Beach Police spokesman.

Two men and one woman died at the scene and two adults and a juvenile were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. 

One of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building and Sepulveda Boulevard was littered with debris from the collision.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Based on the catastrophic nature of the collision and the volume of debris at the scene, it would appear that someone was driving very fast," the spokesman told City News Service when asked if speed was a factor in the crash.

The spokesman said it does not appear that any crimes were committed.

No arrests have been made and the collision remains under investigation.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.