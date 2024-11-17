Plane crashes at Pomona Dragstrip during NHRA Finals; 4 injured

The Brief A single-engine plane crashed near the Pomona Dragstrip during the NHRA Finals on Sunday. The pilot and three passengers aboard the plane were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.



Three people were hospitalized after a single-engine plane crashed near the Pomona Dragstrip during the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the single-engine plane went down just after 11 a.m. in the area of 2700 Fairplex Drive.

The plane was reportedly on final landing en route to Brackett Airport, which is located across from the Pomona Fairplex, when it made the crash landing, striking a maintenance trailer and other vehicles.

The pilot and three passengers on board were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor to moderate non-life threatening injuries, officials said. No bystanders were hurt.

Crews with the LA County Fire Department remain on scene to clean up a fuel spill from the airplane.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to investigate; the Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2156. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.