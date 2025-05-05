3 hospitalized after shooting at busy Yorba Linda park

A shooting at a park in Yorba Linda left three men, including the suspect, hospitalized, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday at around 2:40 p.m. at Canyon RV Park, located in Featherly Regional Park on East Santa Ana Canyon Road.

According to authorities, the suspect drove to the park and attempted to hit the victims with his vehicle, injuring one person.

He then got out of the car and began shooting at the men before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The victim struck by the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three individuals, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a dispute from the previous day among individuals who were acquainted.

What we don't know:

Further details about the identities and conditions of the men involved, including the suspect and victims, remain unavailable.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or occrimestoppers.org.