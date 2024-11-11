3 children hurt in pursuit-crash in San Bernardino

The Brief A police chase ended in a crash that injured three children in San Bernardino over the weekend. Deputies began the pursuit when the driver refused to yield near Baseline and Sterling. The pursuit vehicle struck the other vehicle with the three children inside at Baseline and E Street.



Three children are recovering after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle being chased by sheriff's deputies.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as San Bernardino deputies pursued a stolen vehicle near Baseline and Sterling.

The driver refused to yield and continued on until the stolen vehicle struck the other vehicle at baseline and E Street.

The three children and the suspect driver were taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, the injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.