Expand / Collapse search

3 children hurt in pursuit-crash in San Bernardino

By
Published  November 11, 2024 9:57am PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

3 kids hurt in pursuit crash

Three children are recovering after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle being chased by sheriff's deputies.

The Brief

    • A police chase ended in a crash that injured three children in San Bernardino over the weekend.
    • Deputies began the pursuit when the driver refused to yield near Baseline and Sterling.
    • The pursuit vehicle struck the other vehicle with the three children inside at Baseline and E Street.

Three children are recovering after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle being chased by sheriff's deputies.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as San Bernardino deputies pursued a stolen vehicle near Baseline and Sterling. 

The driver refused to yield and continued on until the stolen vehicle struck the other vehicle at baseline and E Street. 

The three children and the suspect driver were taken to the hospital. 

Fortunately, the injuries are said to be non-life threatening. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities. 

The investigation is ongoing. 