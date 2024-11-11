3 children hurt in pursuit-crash in San Bernardino
Three children are recovering after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle being chased by sheriff's deputies.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as San Bernardino deputies pursued a stolen vehicle near Baseline and Sterling.
The driver refused to yield and continued on until the stolen vehicle struck the other vehicle at baseline and E Street.
The three children and the suspect driver were taken to the hospital.
Fortunately, the injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.