3 American sailors reported missing off coast of Mexico

The Mexican Navy and the US Coast Guard are searching for three American sailors who reportedly went missing near Mazatlán, Mexico.

The three were last heard from on April 4. According to the US Coast Guard, their sail vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, left Mazatlán en route to San Diego. They planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in before continuing to San Diego. However, the Coast Guard says there was no record of them arriving to Cabo San Lucas or any updated reports on their location.

"Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel," the Coast Guard said in a statement online.

The sailors have been identified as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or information on the Ocean Bound vessel are urged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at 510-437-3701.