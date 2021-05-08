3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Hermosa Beach area, USGS reports

article

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Hermosa Beach area Saturday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened about 2 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach. Its depth was reported at about 7.9 miles, according to the USGS

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.