3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Redlands

A small earthquake struck New Year's Eve in San Bernardino County.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday about three miles southwest of Redlands.



It was recorded at a depth of about 9.4 miles.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Early reports from the USGS indicate that the quake could be felt as far north as Victorville and as far south as Temecula

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



