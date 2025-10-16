$2B Skid Row development inches closer to reality - see what they plan to build

The Brief The Los Angeles Planning Commission approved the $2 billion Fourth & Central project planned for Skid Row. The development includes nearly 1,600 units, with almost 250 set aside as affordable housing, plus offices, shops, and restaurants. The final decision on whether the massive 7.6-acre complex moves forward rests with the City Council later this year.



A $2 billion development planned for Skid Row, named the Fourth & Central project, has been approved by the City’s Planning Commission, according to the Los Angeles Times.

What we know:

This massive development is planned for a 7.6-acre site in the Skid Row area. The project will replace an existing cold storage facility.

The complex is planned to include apartments, offices, shops, and restaurants. Developers adjusted their original plans to incorporate more housing and public spaces into the design.

The Fourth & Central development includes nearly 1,600 rental units in total. Crucially, nearly 250 of these units will be set aside as affordable housing.

What's next:

The final determination on whether the $2 billion complex moves forward will be made by the City Council later this year.