26-year-old Los Angeles Clippers employee killed in car crash, family says

Family and friends of 26-year-old Assane Dramè are devastated after learning he was killed in a car crash after he was reported missing.

Dramè, who worked in the digital media department for the Los Angeles Clippers, was last seen picking up equipment from the team’s administrative office in downtown Los Angeles near the intersection of 12th and Flower streets.

According to his sister, Fatou Dramè who lives in the Philadelphia area, his family became concerned after they received a call from the Clippers' human resources department that he did not show up for work. She later confirmed Wednesday evening that Assane was killed in the crash.

Some of Assane's friends and peers in the sports world took to social media to react to the Clippers staff member's death.

The Clippers are currently in training camp at San Diego State University before NBA preseason games begin next week.

The talented digital content creator lived in the Mar Vista area and his roommate was active in her efforts to help find him.

Dramè graduated with honors from Rowan University with a degree in Radio, Television, and Film.

In addition to working for the Clippers, he interned for FanSided and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Dramè graduated from Lindenwold High School in Lindenwold, N.J. where he was active in theater, basketball, track and field, and student government.

