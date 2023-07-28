26 LA Police Academy graduates honored at ceremony

article

A ceremony was held Friday for 26 graduates of the Los Angeles Police Academy.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was among those scheduled to attend the Friday morning ceremony at the academy in Elysian Park.

Most of the graduates will become LAPD officers. Two will become Los Angeles Airport Police Department officers; one will become a Los Angeles Port Police Department officer; one will become an Inglewood Police Department officer; and three will become park rangers in the city of Los Angeles Park Ranger Division.

Of the graduates, there are 18 males and eight females. The class includes 19 Hispanic graduates, three Black graduates, two white graduates and two Asian graduates.

The graduates completed 904 hours of training over the course of 24 weeks.