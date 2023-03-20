Expand / Collapse search

$25,000 worth of stolen cell phone accessories recovered in train cargo burglary bust

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Hesperia
FOX 11
article

File photo of a BNSF train in La Junta, Colorado, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009. Photographer: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg

HESPERIA, Calif. - Two men were arrested in Hesperia in connection with railroad cargo thefts totaling $25,000 in stolen property. 

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies on Saturday responded to a call reporting suspects stealing merchandise from a cargo container of a stopped Burlington Northern Santa Fe Train. The caller reported seeing the alleged thieves driving away with the stolen merchandise in a red truck last seen headed west on Ranchero Road. 

When authorities conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Ranchero Road near Escondido Avenue, they recovered 33 boxes of stolen cell phone accessories worth over $25,000, officials said.

Additionally, authorities recovered an unregistered, loaded semi-automatic handgun wrapped in a beanie and hidden under the passenger seat of the vehicle. About two grams of methamphetamine was also located inside the car, authorities said. 

Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 29,  and Luis Mendez, 35, were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on several charges including possession of stolen property and carrying a loaded firearm. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact J. Ballinger at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact  We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com