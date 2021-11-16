25-year-old man shot and killed at bar in San Bernardino; police searching for suspect

Police in San Bernardino are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man at a bar on Monday night.

Around 12:48 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call of a shooting at the Trinidad Bar located at 1562 W. 5th Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified by police as 25-year-old Edgar Thomas Mesa, of San Bernardino.

Detectives have not identified a suspect and are actively looking for the person responsible at this time.

The Homicide Unit working on this investigation is asking for the public’s help with information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective D. Sawyer at sawyer_do@sbcity.org / 909-384-5630 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / 909-384-5613.

