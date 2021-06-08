25 suspected child predators arrested in Riverside following month-long operation

Twenty-five suspected child predators were arrested in Riverside County following a month-long operation combatting human trafficking.

"Operation Intercept," conducted by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) in partnership with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking, was a proactive undercover enforcement operation with the intent to locate possible sexual predators who actively look for minors on social media platforms for the purpose of committing lewd acts.

The operation was meant to reduce the number of internet child predators throughout Riverside County.

By using covert social media and communication platforms, task force members communicated with potential child predators.

"The predator starts an online conversation with the undercover task force members and solicits a sexual conversation with someone the predator believes is a minor. During those conversations, the subject arranges a meeting with the intent to commit a lewd act with the minor. However, when they arrive at the predetermined meeting location to meet the person they believe to be a minor, they are instead met by task force members and arrested," authorities wrote in a press release.

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor with the intent to engage in lewd sex acts:

Demitri Caballero, 25, of Indio

Jose Ortega, 38, of Indio

Evan Grill, 58, of Los Angeles

The following suspect was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor, possession of child exploitation material and distributing child exploitation material:

Stuart Campbell, 46, of Pomona

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor, arranging to meet with the intent to engage in lewd sex acts with a minor and possession of a firearm:

Ismael Rodriguez, 38, of Indio

Scott Miller, 39, of Murrieta

James Renfroe, 34, of Riverside

The following suspect was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor, arranging to meet with the intent to engage in lewd sex acts with a minor and violation of parole:

Hilario Mendoza, 45, of Apple Valley

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor and arranging to meet with the intent to engage in lewd sex acts with a minor:

Salvador Reveles, 34, of Compton

Kristopher Sandoval, 32, of Fontana

Ramon Gomez, 45, of Lake Elsinore

Richard Wooten, 41, of Indio

Ryan Vernola, 29 of Indio

Sean Aluoto, 43, of Irvine

Change Sawyer, 22, of Palm Desert

Apolonio Luciano, 40, of Palm Springs

Jesse Rojero, 35, of Perris

Jesus Nunez, 61, of Moreno Valley

Anthony Boyd, 30, of Riverside

James Logan, 30, of Riverside

Joshua Rivera, 32, of Rosemead

Johnathan Ross, 22, of Apple Valley

Veston Ash, 48, of Desert Hot Springs

Marino Lopez, 30, of Palm Desert

Ramiro Rodriguez, 35, of Thousand Palms

Authorities reminded parents to monitor their children’s online activity, social media/gaming platforms and who they are communicating with on the different online platforms. Anyone with questions about this operation can contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jose Tijerina or Sgt. Robert Menchaca of the RCAHT task force at 951-955-1700.