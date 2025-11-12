210 Freeway: Fatal crash involving Prius vs. semi snarls morning commute in Sunland

The Brief One person died when a Toyota Prius rear-ended a semi-truck trailer on the 210 Freeway in Sunland. The cleanup and investigation caused lane closures and major delays on the westbound 210 Freeway for the morning commute. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.



One person is dead following a collision early Wednesday morning on the 210 Freeway in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 2:13 a.m. on the right shoulder of the westbound 210 Freeway just east of Sunland/Foothill Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Toyota Prius rear-ended a big rig and became pinned under the trailer. One person was confirmed dead inside the Prius.

The truck's trailer was fully loaded with more than 3 million pounds of produce, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued around 3:16 a.m., resulting in the closure of two lanes for the investigation and cleanup. This caused significant traffic delays in the area, snarling the morning commute.

Due to the crash, clean-up crews used absorbent material to remove spilled oil from the freeway's right shoulder.

All lanes were reopened about 6:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the semi-truck driver was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.