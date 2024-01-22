2024 Razzie Nominations: 'Expend4bles,' 'Meg 2,' and 'Shazam!' among 'worst' movies

In an annual tradition that many in Hollywood would prefer to forget, nominations were announced Monday for the 44th annual Razzie Awards, which dishonor films deemed to be the bottom of the barrel from the past year.

The Sylvester Stallone sequel "Expend4bles" led the pack of nominees with a total of seven nods. It will compete for worst picture honors with "The Exorcist: Believer," "Meg 2: The Trench," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey."

"After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying," Razzie organizers said in a statement announcing the nominees. "Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started The Industry, which still left behind a trail of Pooh for the Razzies to pick up!"

The Razzie nominations are traditionally announced the day before the Oscar nominations, which will be unveiled early Tuesday morning. "Winners" of the Razzies will be announced on March 9, the day before the Oscar ceremony.

Here is a complete list of Razzie nominees:

WORST PICTURE

"The Exorcist: Believer"

"Expend4bles"

"Meg 2: The Trench"

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe, "The Pope's Exorcist"

Vin Diesel, "Fast X"

Chris Evans, "Ghosted"

Jason Statham, "Meg 2: The Trench"

Jon Voight, "Mercy"

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas, "Ghosted"

Megan Fox, "Johnny & Clyde"

Salma Hayek , "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Jennifer Lopez, "The Mother"

Dame Helen Mirren, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall, "About My Father"

Megan Fox, "Expend4bles"

Bai Ling, "Johnny & Clyde"

Lucy Liu, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

Mary Stuart Masterson, "Five Nights at Freddy's"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas, "Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania"

Mel Gibson, "Confidential Informant"

Bill Murray, "Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania"

Franco Nero (as The Pope) The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, "Expend4ables"

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries", "Expend4bles"

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to "The Exorcist"

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), "Ghosted"

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

"Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania"

"The Exorcist: Believer"

"Expend4bles"

"Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse"

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

David Gordon Green, "The Exorcist: Believer"

Peyton Reed, "Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania"

Scott Waugh, "Expend4bles"

Ben Wheatley, "Meg 2: The Trench"

WORST SCREENPLAY