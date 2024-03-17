2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament selections revealed

article

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament could be more dramatic than the men’s side this year with a plethora of storylines as the teams will fight their way to the Final Four in Cleveland.

South Carolina comes into the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The Gamecocks ran the table and finished the regular season and conference tournament with a 32-0 record and an SEC Championship. The team will miss Kamilla Cardoso for the first game due to her participation in a fight during the final against LSU.

Speaking of LSU, the Tigers didn’t do the dominating that everyone expected them to do with the additions of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow to their defending national championship roster. However, LSU still put up a 28-5 record, and with Angel Reese down low, the Tigers still have a very good chance to go far.

The national runner-up last year, Iowa, came back with Caitlin Clark on fire more than ever. Clark set the record for most points scored in Division 1 basketball history this season. She also helped Iowa to a Big Ten Championship after a 29-4 record this season.

Freshman standout JuJu Watkins led USC over Stanford for the Pac-12 Championship. She will get a prime opportunity to showcase her talents on the national level. Watkins is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The First Four begins March 20-21, with the Round of 64 taking place March 22-23. The Round of 32 starts March 24-25 and the Sweet 16 begins March 29-30. The Elite Eight is March 31-April 1 and the Final Four begins April 5. The National Championship Game will be on April 7.

The Albany 1 winner will play the Portland 3 winner with the Albany 2 winner taking on the Portland 4 winner in the Final Four.

Here’s how the selections shook out.

Albany Regional 1

1) South Carolina (32-0) vs. 16) Sacred Heart (24-9)/Presbyterian (21-14)

8) North Carolina (19-12) vs. 9) Michigan State (22-8)

5) Oklahoma (22-9) vs. 12) Florida Gulf Coast (29-4)

4) Indiana (24-5) vs. 13) Fairfield (31-1)

6) Nebraska (22-11) vs. 11) Texas A&M (19-12)

3) Oregon State (24-7) vs. 14) Eastern Washington (29-5)

7) Ole Miss (23-8) vs. 10) Marquette (23-8)

2) Notre Dame (26-6) vs. 15) Kent State (21-10)

Albany Region 2

1) Iowa (29-4) vs. 16) Holy Cross (20-12)/UT Martin (16-16)

8) West Virginia (24-7) vs. 9) Princeton (25-4)

5) Colorado (22-9) vs. 12) Drake (29-5)

4) Kansas State (25-7) vs. 13) Portland (21-12)

6) Louisville (24-9) vs. 11) Middle Tennessee (29-4)

3) LSU (28-5) vs. 14) Rice (19-14)

7) Creighton (25-5) vs. 10) UNLV (30-2)

2) UCLA (25-6) vs. 15) California Baptist (28-3)

Portland Regional 3

1) USC (26-5) vs. 16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-8)

8) Kansas (19-12) vs. 9) Michigan (20-13)

5) Baylor (24-7) vs. 12) Vanderbilt (22-9)/Columbia (23-6)

4) Virginia Tech (24-7) vs. 13) Marshall (26-6)

6) Syracuse (23-7) vs. 11) Auburn (20-11)/Arizona (17-15)

3) UConn (29-5) vs. 14) Jackson State (26-6)

7) Duke (20-11) vs. 10) Richmond (29-5)

2) Ohio State (25-5) vs. 15) Maine (24-9)

Portland Regional 4

1) Texas (30-4) vs. 16) Drexel (19-14)

8) Alabama (23-9) vs. 9) Florida State (23-10)

5) Utah (22-10) vs. 12) South Dakota State (27-5)

4) Gonzaga (30-3) vs. 13) UC Irvine (23-8)

6) Tennessee (19-12) vs. 11) Green Bay (27-6)

3) NC State (27-6) vs. 14) Chattanooga (28-4)

7) Iowa State (20-11) vs. 10) Maryland (19-13)

2) Stanford (28-5) vs. 15) Norfolk State (27-5)

