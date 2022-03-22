2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards complete winners list
Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home the male and female artist of the year awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night.
Host LL Cool J opened the award show with a medley of songs. The rapper wore a red tracksuit with a matching red beanie. He accessorized with sunglasses and white sneakers.
The rapper also acknowledged the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war amid the show.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.
"Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine," LL Cool J said.
"Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day and I think it's very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.
"We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution."
Viewers also got to see performances by Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Here's a look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:
- Song of the year: "Levitating" - Dua Lipa
- Female artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
- Male artist of the year: Lil Nas X
- Best duo/group of the year: Silk Sonic
- Best collaboration: "Stay" - The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- Best new pop artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Best pop album of the year: "30" - Adele
- Alternative album of the year: "Happily Ever After" - Billie Eilish
- Alternative song of the year: "Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
- Alternative artist of the year: Machine Gun Kelly
- Best new alternative artist: Maneskin
- Rock album of the year: "Medicine at Midnight" - Foo Fighters
- Rock song of the year: "Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters
- Rock artist of the year: Foo Fighters
- Best new rock artist: Mammoth WVH
- Country song of the year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Country artist of the year: Luke Combs
- Best new country artist: Lainey Wilson
- Dance song of the year: "Do It to It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
- Dance artist of the year: David Guetta
- Hip-hop album of the year: "The Off-Season" - J. Cole
- Hip-hop song of the year: "What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke
- Hip-hop artist of the year: Drake
- Best new hip-hop artist: Yung Bleu
- R&B song of the year: "Leave the Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- R&B artist of the year: Jazmin Sullivan
- Best new R&B artist: Giveon
- R&B Album of the year: "An Evening with Silk Sonic" - Silk Sonic
- Best new Latin artist: Grupo Firme
- Producer of the year: FINNEAS
- Songwriter of the year: Omer Fedi
- Tour of the year: Love On Tour - Harry Styles
- Best lyrics (socially voted category): "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift
- Best cover song (socially voted category): "good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
- Best fan army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY - BTS
- Best music video (socially voted category): "Butter" - BTS
- Social star award (socially voted category): Bella Poarch
- TikTok songwriter of the year (socially voted category): Jax
- Best comeback album (socially voted category): "30" - Adele
- TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): "good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo
Advertisement