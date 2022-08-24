2 teens wounded in overnight San Pedro shooting

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were wounded after a heated argument led to a shooting in San Pedro overnight, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victims on foot when a verbal dispute occurred. During the argument, the department received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing screaming and yelling in the area of West 1st and South Mesa streets. The argument escalated and a short time later, the suspect shot the two teenagers and left the scene.

A good Samaritan, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 11 she rushed in to help after the shots were fired.

"I just saw the blood at first and just tried to do some compressions and tried to tell them to help the boy out when we found out that he was shot," she recalled.

The boy was reportedly shot in the leg and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she went straight into surgery. Both victims are expected to survive.

A woman who matched the suspect’s description was detained and interviewed by police. The victims were unable to identify her as the shooter, so she was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD’s Harbor Community Station.

