2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $22K each sold in Riverside County

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Riverside County came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations:

Hemet: Car Wash Depot, 140 N. Inez St., 92543

Lake Elsinore: A-1 Valley Market Deli, 19980 Grand Ave., 92530

Each ticket is worth a whopping $21,979.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $45 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 6, 8, 12, 24, and 31, and the Mega number was 13.