2 shot in gun battle at Rialto park where students were on field trip: police

Two people were shot when an altercation at a Rialto park turned into a gun battle Wednesday afternoon.

Information is still being gathered on the suspects, the Rialto Police Department said. A black Honda and white Honda were seen fleeing the scene.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the same time 1st and 2nd graders with Fitzgerald Elementary School were present on a field trip. No children were injured and all students and faculty have been taken back to the school, district officials said.

Police said no students were involved and the incident is not related to any district schools.

No other information was immediately available.