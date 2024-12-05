2 seriously injured in Koreatown hit-and-run; police searching for driver

The Brief Two people were severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. Surveillance video from a bus shows the moment the two people were hit in the middle of Western Avenue. Police are searching for the driver of the gray 2018-2024 Toyota Camry.



Police in Koreatown are searching for a driver who seriously injured two people in a hit-and-run crash last month.

The crash happened on Nov. 18, around 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two people, identified as a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were crossing Western Avenue, when they stopped in the center lane.

While they were stopped waiting to cross the rest of the street, a car barreled into them. Surveillance video from a bus near the crash showed a gray Toyota Camry hitting the pair, carrying them on the hood before they were thrown to the ground. The car then drove off.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the crash scene and took both people to the hospital. Officers said they were both severely injured in the crash.

The LAPD says it's searching for a gray 2018-2024 Toyota Camry. The car was last seen heading south on Western toward 11th Street.

There is a reward of up to $50,000 available for anyone with information about the crash. Those with information are encouraged to contact the LAPD.