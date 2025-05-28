2 Powerball tickets worth $1.3 million sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $207 million Powerball jackpot, two lottery players in California may be $1.3 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on late Wednesday night, a pair of tickets worth $1,326,260 were sold in the state. One was sold at an ARCO gas station on North Street in Newman, California while a second ticket was sold at a Ralphs on West Chapman Avenue in Orange.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $189 million. Below were the winning numbers for the May 28 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

23, 27, 32, 35, 59. PB: 11

The drawing for the $207 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are $207 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

