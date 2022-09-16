2 killed after Porsche goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest

Two people were killed after a red Porsche went over a cliff in the Angeles National Forest on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the Charlton Flats area near La Cañada Flintridge. When firefighters arrived, the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound side of the Angeles Crest Highway and both sides were closed while crews worked to recover the bodies from the wreckage.

No further information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

